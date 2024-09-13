Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 161.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1,364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLDX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.