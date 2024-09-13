Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $357,000 in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EC. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 258.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

Ecopetrol Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Ecopetrol

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.