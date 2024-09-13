Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $493,000 in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $1,434,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,161,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 21.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at $513,745,715.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,582 shares of company stock worth $9,277,605. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

