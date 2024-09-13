Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $513,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,463,000 after buying an additional 310,590 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Jabil by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after buying an additional 359,818 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in Jabil by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 594,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,636,000 after acquiring an additional 111,928 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Jabil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.39.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

