Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $543,000 in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,780,000 after buying an additional 449,571 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 863,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,071,309.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,292,140 shares of company stock valued at $86,113,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

