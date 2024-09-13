Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 10,159 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2,645.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,610,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,056,000 after purchasing an additional 232,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,028,000 after buying an additional 851,886 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,359,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after buying an additional 234,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $94,650,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $92,661,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,337.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

