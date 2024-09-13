Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 17,486 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 13,247.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,486 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth $336,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at $71,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,065,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 110,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $36.07 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

