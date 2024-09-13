Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 21,705 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 1,848.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,879 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Groupon worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter valued at $17,897,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,884,000. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in Groupon by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 7,040,410 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $90,399,000 after acquiring an additional 323,344 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,514 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 138,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Stock Performance

GRPN opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of $432.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.80. Groupon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Insider Activity at Groupon

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,696.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jason Harinstein acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,531.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $52,017.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,696.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

