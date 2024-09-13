Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 43,128 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 4,873.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 16.8% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in StoneCo by 152.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

StoneCo Price Performance

StoneCo stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $615.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.74 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.