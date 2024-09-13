Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,168,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 65,894 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESI. Mizuho lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Element Solutions Profile



Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

