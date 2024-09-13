Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,332,000 after buying an additional 219,983 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,352,000 after purchasing an additional 148,502 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 753.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 142,391 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 1,216.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 621,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,347,000 after purchasing an additional 94,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Price Performance

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.12. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.89 and a 52 week high of $133.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total transaction of $404,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,731,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,540,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,833.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,154 shares of company stock worth $1,912,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Get Our Latest Report on FirstCash

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.