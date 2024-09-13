Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 578.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 907.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 17,095.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,122,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,441,022 shares in the company, valued at $337,134,418.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,069,315 shares of company stock valued at $75,483,527. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QDEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

