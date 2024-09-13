Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 66,070 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after buying an additional 137,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $6,826,000.
Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on AGIO
Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AGIO opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $50.35.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Agios Pharmaceuticals
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What are earnings reports?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.