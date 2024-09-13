Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 66,070 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after buying an additional 137,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $6,826,000.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AGIO opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $50.35.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

