Heather A. Planishek Sells 20,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,016.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

