Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 1,272.7% in August

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 1,272.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS HBGRF opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.38.
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.