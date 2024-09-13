Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Short Interest Up 1,272.7% in August

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 1,272.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS HBGRF opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture, sale, and dealing of printing presses and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

