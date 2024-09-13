HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in August

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Price Performance

Shares of HLPMF stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. HELLENiQ ENERGY has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Company Profile

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the energy sector primarily in Greece, the Southeastern Europe, and the East Mediterranean. The company operates through Refining, Supply and Trading; Marketing; Production and Trading of Petrochemicals; Electricity Generation & Trading and Natural Gas; Exploration and Production of Hydrocarbons; and Electromobility segments.

