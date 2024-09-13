HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in August

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
HELLENiQ ENERGY Price Performance
Shares of HLPMF stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. HELLENiQ ENERGY has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47.
HELLENiQ ENERGY Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HELLENiQ ENERGY
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for HELLENiQ ENERGY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLENiQ ENERGY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.