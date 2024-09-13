Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HMNTY stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. Hemnet Group AB has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75.

About Hemnet Group AB (publ)

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

