Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Heritage Insurance worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 265.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 314,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 228,655 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Insurance

In other Heritage Insurance news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe purchased 4,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $64,558.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 696,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,134,031.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,072,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,213,496.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 4,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $64,558.35. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 696,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,134,031.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 1.3 %

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $470.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $203.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.