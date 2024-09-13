HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

JEPI opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.