HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 255 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $33,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Up 0.3 %

Jabil stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average is $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

