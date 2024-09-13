HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 1,666.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $108,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHRB opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.09 per share, for a total transaction of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 233,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,875,523.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

