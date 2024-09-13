Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stake Boosted by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 5,014.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,582.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $487,789.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,292 shares of company stock worth $13,557,329 over the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

