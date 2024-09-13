Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Short Interest Update

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a growth of 1,514.3% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Holiday Island Stock Performance

Shares of HIHI opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Holiday Island has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.18.

Holiday Island Company Profile

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

