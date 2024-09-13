Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.33

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 32415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $566.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,478,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,479.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,722,872 shares of company stock worth $948,109. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.53% of Hyzon Motors worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.