IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX opened at $497.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.89 and its 200-day moving average is $502.21. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

