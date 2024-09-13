Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Information Services Group worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 9,259.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Singular Research upgraded Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Information Services Group Stock Down 1.3 %

III stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.78 million, a P/E ratio of -158.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.51 million. Information Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently -900.00%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.