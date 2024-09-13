Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) CEO Acquires $397,540.00 in Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Lappe acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $397,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Mark Lappe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 9th, Mark Lappe bought 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $144,495.00.
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mark Lappe purchased 20,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $316,200.00.
- On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Lappe acquired 10,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $140,300.00.
Inhibrx Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:INBX opened at $15.08 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inhibrx
About Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inhibrx
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.