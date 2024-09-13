Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) CEO Acquires $397,540.00 in Stock

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Lappe acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, for a total transaction of $397,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Lappe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Mark Lappe bought 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $144,495.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mark Lappe purchased 20,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $316,200.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Lappe acquired 10,000 shares of Inhibrx stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $140,300.00.

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $15.08 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $125.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by $129.08. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 87.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

