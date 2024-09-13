Insider Selling: Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Director Sells C$2,192,594.37 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Director Robert Hemming sold 11,300 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.03, for a total value of C$2,192,594.37.
Robert Hemming also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Robert Hemming sold 4,600 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.02, for a total transaction of C$897,070.84.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Robert Hemming sold 6,106 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.09, for a total transaction of C$1,191,196.95.
Colliers International Group Price Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$47.85.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
