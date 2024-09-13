Insider Selling: Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) EVP Sells $901,624.50 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) EVP John Daunt sold 41,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $901,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Daunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, John Daunt sold 7,403 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $157,387.78.

On Tuesday, August 27th, John Daunt sold 21,073 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $467,399.14.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.37. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $22.87.

Institutional Trading of Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 362,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

