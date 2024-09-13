Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $584,938.76 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $584,938.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,925,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 480,088 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $1,113,804.16.

On Monday, September 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $69,836.76.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 61,747 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $163,629.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 152,794 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $438,518.78.

On Monday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,382.42.

On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $734,243.28.

On Friday, August 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $773,824.32.

On Friday, June 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 58,063 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $106,835.92.

loanDepot Stock Down 2.1 %

LDI opened at $2.28 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. Analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,644,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LDI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LDI

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.