Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) EVP Sells $760,641.02 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tamara Louise Linde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

