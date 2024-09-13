Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 40,739 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 40,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,833,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,485 shares in the company, valued at $32,736,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Manuel Bronstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Manuel Bronstein sold 15,380 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $45.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.14. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,187.59% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 102.4% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Roblox from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roblox

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.