Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells 1,572 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Raul Marcelo Claure also recently made the following trade(s):

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66.

On Monday, August 26th, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66.

On Friday, August 23rd, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 111,882 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.84, for a total transaction of $22,134,734.88.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total transaction of $1,888,058.56.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $202.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.68 and a 200-day moving average of $174.90. The company has a market capitalization of $237.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.82 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,962,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $932,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Barclays raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Get Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.