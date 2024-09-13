International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 359,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

