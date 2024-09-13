Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW) Short Interest Down 39.8% in August

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the August 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of LUNRW stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Intuitive Machines has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

