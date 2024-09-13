Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,961 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $141,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

PPA opened at $110.97 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day moving average of $103.85.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

