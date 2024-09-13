Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Philip Morris International (PM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) recently:

9/9/2024 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Philip Morris International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – Philip Morris International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PM opened at $124.65 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $128.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.21. The firm has a market cap of $193.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Philip Morris International Inc alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 57.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.