IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Lessened by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $238.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.53.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

