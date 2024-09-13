iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,875 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $59.74 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
