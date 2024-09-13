iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA) Short Interest Up 1,250.0% in August

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 1,250.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBGA opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16. iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0877 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2044 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

