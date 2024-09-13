iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 419,090 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 289,487 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

