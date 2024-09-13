iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMIN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,694 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,285,000.

SMIN stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.45. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

