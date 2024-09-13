iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $270.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $291.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

