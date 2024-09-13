iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.94. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.