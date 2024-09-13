iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.70% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $100,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,275,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT opened at $132.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.15. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $143.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

