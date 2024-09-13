iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $100.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $70.45 and a 1 year high of $105.20.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

