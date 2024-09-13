iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,543,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.78% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $94,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 395,856 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 314,107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 441.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 338,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 276,162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,301.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 173,149 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 439.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 176,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after acquiring an additional 143,546 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

