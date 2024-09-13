Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 1.0 %

ISDR stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. Issuer Direct has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Issuer Direct

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 22,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $175,932.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 685,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,366,086.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Issuer Direct news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 22,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $175,932.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 685,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,086.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 19,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,320.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 705,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,804,697.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $444,409. Insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

