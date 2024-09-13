JB Capital LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.3 %

AMZN opened at $187.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

