Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 1,475.0% in August

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 1,475.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JBS Stock Performance

JBSAY opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. JBS has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion.

JBS Increases Dividend

JBS Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7106 per share. This is a positive change from JBS’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. JBS’s payout ratio is currently 186.84%.

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

